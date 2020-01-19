Genoa-Roma, le probabili formazioni dei quotidiani

ULTIME AS ROMAFormazione praticamente già annunciata quella che Fonseca manderà in campo questo pomeriggio alle 18 per affrontare il Genoa a Marassi.

In difesa spazio a Santon e Spinazzola sulle fasce, a centrocampo torna Veretout, in attacco si rivede Kluivert insieme a Pellegrini, Under e Dzeko.

IL MESSAGGERO
Pau Lopez; Santon, Mancini, Smalling, Spinazzola; Diawara, Veretout; Under, Pellegrini, Kluivert; Dzeko.

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT
CORRIERE DELLO SPORT
IL TEMPO
LA REPUBBLICA
IL CORRIERE DELLA SERA
IL ROMANISTA
TUTTOSPORT
