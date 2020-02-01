Sassuolo-Roma: le probabili formazioni dei quotidiani

NOTIZIE ROMA CALCIO – Queste le probabili formazioni della Roma apparse oggi sui principali quotidiani per la partita di stasera contro il Sassuolo:

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT
Pau Lopez; Santon, Mancini, Smalling, Spinazzola; Cristante, Veretout; Under, Pellegrini, Kluivert; Dzeko

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT
Pau Lopez; Santon, Mancini, Smalling, Spinazzola; Cristante, Veretout; Under, Pellegrini, Kluivert; Dzeko

IL MESSAGGERO
Pau Lopez; Santon, Mancini, Smalling, Spinazzola; Cristante, Veretout; Under, Pellegrini, Kluivert; Dzeko

IL TEMPO
Pau Lopez; Santon, Mancini, Smalling, Spinazzola; Cristante, Veretout; Under, Pellegrini, Kluivert; Dzeko

LA REPUBBLICA
Pau Lopez; Santon, Mancini, Smalling, Spinazzola; Cristante, Veretout; Under, Pellegrini, Kluivert; Dzeko

TUTTOSPORT
Pau Lopez; Santon, Mancini, Smalling, Spinazzola; Cristante, Veretout; Under, Pellegrini, Kluivert; Dzeko

LA STAMPA
Pau Lopez; Santon, Mancini, Smalling, Spinazzola; Cristante, Veretout; Under, Pellegrini, Kluivert; Dzeko

