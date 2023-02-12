Lecce-Roma 1-1: i voti dei quotidiani

NOTIZIE AS ROMA – Queste le pagelle dei principali quotidiani ai giocatori della Roma che ieri allo Stadio Via del Mare hanno pareggiato per 1 a 1 contro il Lecce padrone di casa:

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Rui Patricio 6; Mancini 5,5, Smalling 5,5, Ibanez 5,5; Zalewski 5,5, Cristante 5,5, Matic 6, El Shaarawy 6,5; Pellegrini 5, Dybala 7; Abraham 7. Subentrati: Wijnaldum sv, Belotti sv, Solbakken sv. Allenatore: Mourinho 5,5.

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT (R. MAIDA)

Rui Patricio 6; Mancini 6, Smalling 6, Ibanez 5,5; Zalewski 5,5, Cristante 6, Matic 5,5, El Shaarawy 6; Pellegrini 5,5, Dybala 6,5; Abraham 6. Subentrati: Wijnaldum sv, Belotti sv, Solbakken sv. Allenatore: Mourinho 6.

CORRIERE DELLA SERA (L. VALDISERRI)

Rui Patricio 6; Mancini 6,5, Smalling 6, Ibanez 5,5; Zalewski 5,5, Cristante 6, Matic 6,5, El Shaarawy 6; Pellegrini 6,5, Dybala 7; Abraham 7. Subentrati: Wijnaldum sv, Belotti sv, Solbakken sv. Allenatore: Mourinho 6,5.

LA REPUBBLICA (M. JURIC)

Rui Patricio 5,5; Mancini 6, Smalling 6,5, Ibanez 5,5; Zalewski 5, Cristante 6, Matic 6, El Shaarawy 6; Pellegrini 6, Dybala 6; Abraham 5,5. Subentrati: Wijnaldum sv, Belotti sv, Solbakken sv. Allenatore: Mourinho 6.

IL MESSAGGERO (A. ANGELONI)

Rui Patricio 6; Mancini 6, Smalling 6, Ibanez 5,5; Zalewski 5,5, Cristante 6, Matic 6, El Shaarawy 6,5; Pellegrini 6, Dybala 6,5; Abraham 6,5. Subentrati: Wijnaldum sv, Belotti sv, Solbakken sv. Allenatore: Mourinho 6.

IL TEMPO (L. PES)

Rui Patricio 5,5; Mancini 6, Smalling 6, Ibanez 5,5; Zalewski 5, Cristante 6, Matic 6, El Shaarawy 6; Pellegrini 5, Dybala 6,5; Abraham 6,5. Subentrati: Wijnaldum sv, Belotti sv, Solbakken sv. Allenatore: Mourinho 5,5.

TUTTOSPORT

Rui Patricio 6; Mancini 6,5, Smalling 5,5, Ibanez 5,5; Zalewski 6,5, Cristante 6, Matic 6, El Shaarawy 6,5; Pellegrini 6,5, Dybala 7; Abraham 6,5. Subentrati: Wijnaldum sv, Belotti sv, Solbakken sv. Allenatore: Mourinho 6,5.