Serie A, anticipi e posticipi dalla 5a alla 16a giornata: Milan-Roma e Napoli-Roma di domenica sera,

NOTIZIE AS ROMA – La Lega di Serie A ha stabilito anche gli anticipi e posticipi dalla 5a alla 16a giornata di campionato. Di seguito gli impegni della Roma:
5A GIORNATA
MILAN-ROMA Lunedì 26 ottobre ore 20:45
6a GIORNATA
ROMA-FIORENTINA Domenica 1 novembre ore 18:00
7A GIORNATA
GENOA-ROMA Domenica 8 novembre ore 15:00
8a GIORNATA
ROMA-PARMA Domenica 22 novembre ore 15:00
9a GIORNATA
NAPOLI-ROMA Domenica 29 novembre ore 20:45
10a GIORNATA
ROMA-SASSUOLO Domenica 6 dicembre ore 15:00
11a GIORNATA
BOLOGNA-ROMA Domenica 13 dicembre ore 15:00
12a GIORNATA
ROMA-TORINO Giovedì 17 dicembre ore 20:45
13a GIORNATA
ATALANTA-ROMA Domenica 20 dicembre ore 18:00
14a GIORNATA
ROMA-CAGLIARI Mercoledì 23 dicembre ore 20:45
15a GIORNATA
ROMA-SAMPDORIA Domenica 3 gennaio ore 15:00
16a GIORNATA
CROTONE-ROMA Mercoledì 6 gennaio ore 15:00
Fonte: legaseriea.it