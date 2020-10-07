Serie A, anticipi e posticipi dalla 5a alla 16a giornata: Milan-Roma e Napoli-Roma di domenica sera,

ROME, ITALY - JULY 23: A detail of the Lega Serie A ball during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio Olimpico on July 23, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

NOTIZIE AS ROMA – La Lega di Serie A ha stabilito anche gli anticipi e posticipi dalla 5a alla 16a giornata di campionato. Di seguito gli impegni della Roma:

5A GIORNATA
MILAN-ROMA Lunedì 26 ottobre ore 20:45

6a GIORNATA
ROMA-FIORENTINA Domenica 1 novembre ore 18:00

7A GIORNATA
GENOA-ROMA Domenica 8 novembre ore 15:00

8a GIORNATA
ROMA-PARMA Domenica 22 novembre ore 15:00

9a GIORNATA
NAPOLI-ROMA Domenica 29 novembre ore 20:45

10a GIORNATA
ROMA-SASSUOLO Domenica 6 dicembre ore 15:00

11a GIORNATA
BOLOGNA-ROMA Domenica 13 dicembre ore 15:00

12a GIORNATA
ROMA-TORINO Giovedì 17 dicembre ore 20:45

13a GIORNATA
ATALANTA-ROMA Domenica 20 dicembre ore 18:00

14a GIORNATA
ROMA-CAGLIARI Mercoledì 23 dicembre ore 20:45

15a GIORNATA
ROMA-SAMPDORIA Domenica 3 gennaio ore 15:00

16a GIORNATA
CROTONE-ROMA Mercoledì 6 gennaio ore 15:00

Fonte: legaseriea.it

